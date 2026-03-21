Orlando Pride Draws, 1-1, with Denver Summit FC

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (0-1-1, 1 point) drew 1-1 against Denver Summit FC (0-1-1, 1 point) at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday evening in the first-ever matchup between the two sides.

Jacquie Ovalle had initially put the Pride ahead in the 12th minute, but the goal was ruled for an offside play in the build-up. German forward Melissa Kössler then opened scoring for the 2026 expansion side in the 24th minute after being played through on goal by Ayo Oke. Orlando nearly leveled the match on two separate occasions with shots from outside of the box. First, Summer Yates hit the crossbar in the 32nd minute before Ovalle's long-range effort in the 42nd minute forced a diving save from Denver's Abby Smith, who made a career-high 10 saves on the night.

The Pride finally found an equalizer in the 61st minute through Barbra Banda, celebrating her 26th birthday on the night. Ovalle was involved once more, fielding a cross from the right wing that Banda headed in for her second goal in as many games this season. The goal also marked Ovalle's first assist of the year and her third while donning the Pride kit.

Next up for the Pride is a two-game road trip, first traveling to Martin Stadium on Wednesday, March 25, to take on Chicago Stars FC (8 p.m. ET; Victory+) before facing defending NWSL champions Gotham FC on Sunday, March 29 (7 p.m. ET; Victory+).

Goal Highlights:

Melissa Kössler (Ayo Oke) 24' - DEN 1, ORL 0

Barbra Banda (Jacquie Ovalle) 61' - ORL 1, DEN 1

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Yeah, we want to win games at home, but it's never a lack of effort. I think the effort was there today. I think there was a good response from last week's disappointing result. We're creating a lot of chances, but we're getting punished for errors at the back. I think when you give teams an opportunity, like we have done in the last two games, they'll punish us and they have done. We have to be more switched on, cut off the angles better and not allow teams any opportunities to get up in the game."

Match Notes:

Barbra Banda scored her second goal of the season and her 23rd regular season goal for the Pride, which is tied for second most regular season goals in Club history.

Banda also became the 13th player in NWSL history and the first Pride player to score on her birthday.

Jacquie Ovalle recorded her first assist of the year on Banda's finish and the third of her career while with Orlando.

The Pride attempted 23 shots in this game, the highest total for any team in a single match so far this NWSL season.

Head Coach Seb Hines made one change to his Starting XI with Hannah Anderson getting the start at center back. The start also serves as her first with the Pride since joining the team in the offseason. Next Match: The Pride will travel to Martin Stadium to face Chicago Stars FC on Wednesday, March 25. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Victory+.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 1 1

Denver Summit FC 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

DEN - Melissa Kössler (Ayo Oke) 24'

ORL - Barbra Banda (Jacquie Ovalle) 61'

Misconduct Summary:

DEN - Ayo Oke (Yellow Card) 45+1'

ORL - Seb Hines (Yellow Card) 51'

DEN - Kaleigh Kurtz (Yellow Card) 56'

DEN - Natasha Flint (Yellow Card) 85'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Cori Dyke, Hannah Anderson, Hailie Mace, Oihane; M Ally Lemos (Angelina 46'), Haley McCutcheon (c), Summer Yates (Julie Doyle 72'); F Seven Castain (Solai Washington 46'), Barbra Banda, Jacquie Ovalle (Simone Jackson 86')

Substitutes Not Used: GK McKinley Crone, Cara Martin; M Luana; F Marta, Reagan Raabe

Denver Summit FC - GK Abby Smith; D Ayo Oke (Nahikari Garcia 84'), Eva Gaetino, Kaleigh Kurtz, Carson Pickett (Ally Brazier 76'); M Devin Lynch, Emma Regan (Megan Reid 63'), Yazmeen Ryan, Natasha Flint, Yuna McCormack (Natalie Means 63'); F Melissa Kossler

Substitutes Not Used: GK Jordan Nytes, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin; M Lourdes Bosch

Details of the Game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: March 20, 2026

Attendance: 7,076

Stats:

Possession:

ORL - 51%

DEN - 49%

Shots:

ORL - 23

DEN - 8

Shots on Goal:

ORL - 11

DEN - 2

Saves:

ORL - 1

DEN - 10

Fouls:

ORL - 12

DEN - 12

Offsides:

ORL - 7

DEN - 1

Corners:

ORL - 13

DEN - 4

Heineken Star of the Match: Barbra Banda







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026

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