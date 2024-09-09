No Goalie Has Ever Done This...

September 9, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Utah Archers YouTube Video







Utah Archers goalie Brett Dobson had an UNREAL performance in cage (18 saves, 94.7%) to send the reigning champs back to the Championship. He held the Carolina Chaos to just one goal-- The lowest score allowed in PLL history.

