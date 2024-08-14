Next Goal Wins: this Is Overtime Lacrosse

August 14, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Philadelphia Waterdogs YouTube Video







A dogfight between two teams who are desperate for a win. Watch the full overtime possession between the Week 10 matchup of the Philadelphia Waterdogs and California Redwoods.

