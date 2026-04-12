New England Free Jacks vs Old Glory DC: MLR Betting Preview for Week 3

Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Match Overview: Major League Rugby Week 3

The three-time defending MLR champions find themselves in unfamiliar territory - dead last in the Major League Rugby standings after a shocking 43-5 loss to expansion side California Legion in Week 2.

The New England Free Jacks return home to Veterans Memorial Stadium desperately seeking their first win of the 2026 season against Old Glory DC, a squad that's dropped four straight dating back to last year.

Old Glory DC enter off a 33-16 road loss to Seattle, but there's a key angle the MLR betting market might be overlooking: Old Glory has won the last two head-to-head meetings against the Free Jacks, including a 20-17 victory at this very stadium last May.

Case for New England Free Jacks -8

Championship Pedigree

Don't panic on New England just yet. Last season, the Free Jacks started 2-3 through five matches - including a loss to Old Glory - before ripping off seven straight wins en route to their historic three-peat. Ryan Martin's squad knows how to respond under pressure.

Home Field Advantage

The Free Jacks are a different animal at Veterans Memorial Stadium. They've won 5 of 7 home meetings against Old Glory DC all-time. In Major League Rugby, home field advantage matters - especially for a desperate championship team.

Defensive Correction Expected

New England conceded 43 points and missed 41 tackles against California - both alarming numbers for a team that had the league's best defense in 2025 (just 53 tries allowed in 19 games). Expect a massive corrective effort this week.

Old Glory's Road Struggles

DC has lost their last three away matches by an average of 18 points (50-5 vs San Diego, 27-16 vs Chicago Hounds in playoffs, 33-16 vs Seattle). They've scored just 3 tries across those three road losses.

Case for Old Glory DC +8

Recent Head-to-Head Dominance

Old Glory DC won both meetings last season - 28-14 at home in March and 20-17 at Veterans Memorial in May. This team knows how to beat the Free Jacks when it counts.

Discipline Advantage

The Free Jacks gave away 16 penalties against California (most in Week 2) and Kyle Ciquera took a yellow card. Old Glory was one of the most disciplined teams in MLR 2025 - zero red cards all season.

Jason Robertson Factor

Old Glory's fly-half has 378 career MLR points (4th all-time) and kicked 11 points against Seattle. He'll keep DC in the game with his boot, similar to how Anthem Rugby Carolina uses their kicking game.

Free Jacks Roster Turnover

New England turned over 23 players from last year's championship squad. Key contributors like Wian Conradie, Dan Hollinshead, Paula Balekana, and Jed Melvin are gone. The chemistry isn't there yet - evidenced by their red zone struggles (9 visits, 1 try vs California).

Total Analysis: Over/Under 53.5

Case for OVER 53.5

New England's defense looked uncharacteristically porous (43 points, 6 tries allowed). Both teams will push tempo to bounce back after combining for just 21 points in Week 2.

Case for UNDER 53.5

Old Glory managed just 1 try and 16 points against Seattle. New England scored only 5 points against California. The Free Jacks should tighten up defensively at home after an embarrassing performance.

Best Bets for New England Free Jacks vs Old Glory DC

Pick: Old Glory DC +8 (-115) Ã¢Å"

This MLR betting line feels inflated based on New England's championship pedigree. But the Free Jacks are a different team this season after losing 28 players from last year's roster.

Old Glory DC has beaten New England in their last two meetings and will be motivated to snap their four-match losing skid. The 8-point cushion is generous for a team that only lost by 3 points at this venue five months ago.

Lean: UNDER 53.5 (-115)

Both offenses sputtered in Week 2. New England's defense should rebound at home, and Old Glory has managed just one try across their last two matches. This projects as a grinding, low-scoring affair.

Key Players to Watch

New England Free Jacks

Mitch Wilson (FB) - Made 129 meters in Week 2, beat 6 defenders

Kienan Higgins (C) - Scored their only try vs California, named to Team of the Week

Joel Hodgson (FH) - New playmaker from Utah, kicked 477 meters in Week 2

Old Glory DC

Jason Robertson (FH) - 378 career Major League Rugby points (4th all-time), lethal off the tee

Rick Rose (LO) - Made 21 tackles vs Seattle, won 8 lineouts, Team of the Week

Perry Humphreys (WI) - Scored Old Glory's only try in Week 2

Final Prediction

New England Free Jacks 24, Old Glory DC 19

The Free Jacks get the win at home but don't cover the spread. Old Glory's gritty defense keeps them within striking distance, and Jason Robertson's boot makes this a one-score game into the final minutes.

The play: Take Old Glory DC +8 for your Major League Rugby odds this weekend.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 11, 2026

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