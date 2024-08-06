Nashville Soccer Club Earns 1-1 Draw at New England Revolution

August 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Foxborough, Mass. - Nashville Soccer Club earned a 1-1 draw at the New England Revolution Tuesday night for the first result of new Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's tenure as manager. Nashville SC exited this year's Leagues Cup despite the result in New England with the Revs finishing at the top of the group after securing the extra point in the shootout (5-4).

Coach Callaghan and Nashville SC will now shift their focus to the remainder of the Major League Soccer season with 18 days to prepare for the resumption of play on Aug. 24 versus Austin FC at GEODIS Park.

Welcome to the show: Nashville SC midfielder Patrick Yazbek recorded his first goal contribution in just his second match with the club when he assisted Surridge's tally that evened the score at one during first half added time.

Tourney time: Surridge, who debuted with Nashville SC during Leagues Cup 2023 after signing as the club's third Designated Player, scored his team leading fourth career Leagues Cup goal when he found the back of the net during first half added time.

Jonny's first: Mexican Under 23 international Jonathan Pérez, who was acquired on loan via trade with the LA Galaxy on July 30, made his Nashville SC debut in the 77th minute.

Next up: Nashville SC will be idle until resuming MLS play on Saturday, Aug. 24 when it hosts Austin FC at GEODIS Park at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for the match, which serves as Kick Childhood Cancer Night, are available here.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

earned its first result under Head Coach B.J. Callaghan and First Assistant John Bello in the duo's road debut

outshot New England 19 to 7

recorded 1.9 expected goals (xG) to New England's 1

went into penalties for the fifth time in Leagues Cup play, with three matches going to penalties in 2023 and a Leagues Cup showcase against Club América in 2022

has debuted three players in Leagues Cup play (Sam Surridge, Aug. 8, 2023; Patrick Yazbek, July 31, 2024; Jonathan Pérez, Aug. 6, 2024)

had four players from Huntsville City FC, its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, on the gameday roster including Homegrown player Isaiah Jones

is 3W-2L-5D all-time in Leagues Cup competitions

is 3W-3L-1D on weekdays in 2024

Bryan Dowd appeared on Nashville SC's gameday roster for the first time since joining Huntsville City FC June 27, 2024 on loan via trade with Chicago Fire FC

Brent Kallman

made his first Leagues Cup start after appearing once as a substitute with Minnesota United in LC23

led the team with 92.1% passing accuracy (minimum 58 passes)

Jordan Knight made his second consecutive appearance, subbing on in the 81st minute

Jonathan Pérez made his Nashville SC debut, subbing in at the 77th minute

Sam Surridge

scored his team leading fourth career Leagues Cup goal, his 11th across all competitions in 2024

led the team with 1.11 expected goals (xG)

Patrick Yazbek

recorded his first Nashville SC assist in the 45th + 1 minute

appeared in his second consecutive match after joining from Viking FK of Norway's top professional league on July 22

Box score:

Nashville SC (LC '24: 0W-1L-1D) at New England Revolution (LC '24: 1W-0L-1D)

Aug. 6, 2024 - Gillette Stadium

Final score:

NSH: 1 (4)

NE: 1 (5)

Scoring summary:

NE: Bobby Wood (A: Jack Panayotou) 3'

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Patrick Yazbek) 45'+1

Discipline:

NE: Peyton Miller (Caution) 14'

NSH: Sam Surridge (Caution) 39'

NE: Ian Harkes (Caution) 45'+3

NE: Malcolm Fry (Caution) 90' + 4

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Shaq Moore, Brent Kallman (Jordan Knight 81'), Josh Bauer, Dan Lovitz; Aníbal Godoy, Patrick Yazbek (Amar Sejdić 77'), Jacob Shaffelburg (Jonathan Pérez 77'), Hany Mukhtar (C), Sam Surridge (Alex Muyl 82'); Teal Bunbury (Forster Ajago 62')

Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Bryan Dowd, Jack Maher, Taylor Washington, Tah Brian Anunga, Isaiah Jones, Fernando Ciceron

NE starters: Aljaž Ivačič; Brandon Bye, Dave Romney, Xavier Arreaga, Peyton Miller (William Sands 83'); Matthew Polster (C), Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jack Panayotou (Emmanuel Boateng 58'), Ian Harkes, Esmir Bajraktarević (Tommy Mcnamara 46'); Bobby Wood (Malcolm Fry 90' + 2)

Substitutes: Earl Edwards Jr., John Gunn, Jonathan Mensah, Nicholas Lima, Ryan Spaulding, Andrew Farrell

Match officials:

Referee: Alyssa Nichols

AR1: Kyle Atkins

AR2: Nick Uranga

4TH: Cristopher Mason

VAR: Benjamin Pineda

Weather: 65 degrees, cloudy

Nashville SC Communications -

@NashvilleSC

