NAHL Top Plays - September 9-15, 2024
September 18, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL) YouTube Video
The top plays in the NAHL from September 9-15, 2024
5. Nick White, Ryan Flaherty - Johnstown Tomahawks 4. Ruslan Jamaldinov, Luke Janviriya - Philadelphia Rebels 3. Noah Dziver, Frantisek Netusil - Minnesota Wilderness 2. Nick Metelkin, Zachary Benayon and Marcus Fechko - Odessa Jackalopes 1. Michael Valdez - Corpus Christi IceRays
