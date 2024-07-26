NAHL: 2024 NHLCA Global Coaches Clinic

July 26, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL) YouTube Video







New NAHL head coaches Cody Murphy, Jared Kersner, and Joe Exter speak on their experience at the 2024 NHLCA Global Coaches Clinic in Las Vegas, Nevada.

via NHLCA https://www.youtube.com/@UCXqoyvjYpzS7Gpzjxy_Jivw

Our Website https://nahl.com/ Watch live games here https://nahltv.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nahlhockey/ X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/NAHLHockey FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/NorthAmericanHockeyLeague

