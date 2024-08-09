Mick Abel Punches out Eight Over Six Scoreless But 'Pigs Bested by RailRiders
August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - In the first full nine-inning game that the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (54-53, 20-14) played in nearly a week, they fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (62-48, 19-16) by a final of 4-1 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The 'Pigs were on the board straight away in the first. With one out, Scott Kingery singled and then stole second. With two outs, Kody Clemens drove him in with a double for the game's first run.
Mick Abel held the RailRiders scoreless for the first six innings, striking out a season-high eight hitters in the process. His night ended after six shutout frames, allowing just three hits and two walks.
Taylor Trammell led off the seventh with a solo homer, his 12th of the year for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, tying the game at one.
In the eighth, Jorbit Vivas singled to open the frame and Caleb Durbin then walked. After a groundout, Oswald Peraza swatted a three-run homer, his eighth of the year, to put the RailRiders ahead 4-1.
Yerry De Los Santos (S, 1) allowed a leadoff single, but registered a strikeout and then a game-ending double play to close out the game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Scott Effross (2-1) worked two perfect innings for the win for the RailRiders, striking out three.
Jonah Dipoto (0-1) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs in one-third of an inning on two hits and a walk.
The 'Pigs and RailRiders continue their series with a doubleheader on Saturday, August 10th, with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. and the second game to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Nick Nelson (2-4, 7.43) starts in game one for the 'Pigs while David Buchanan (8-3, 4.93) goes in game two. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre counters with Edgar Barclay (5-8, 6.62) and Yoendrys Gomez (2-4, 4.03)
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
--#YourHometownTeam--
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 9, 2024
- Chandler Dazzles in Triple-A Debut in Nashville, 6-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- Jacksonville Walked off by Toledo 7-6 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mick Abel Punches out Eight Over Six Scoreless But 'Pigs Bested by RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hens Rally As Stephen Scott Walks It Off Against Shrimp - Toledo Mud Hens
- Elite Giants Shut Out By Indians, 6-0 - Nashville Sounds
- Bisons Fall to Red Wings Friday, 10-4 - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Fight Back For 6-4 Win Over Knights - Louisville Bats
- Knights Fall to Bats 6-4 on Friday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Mick Abel Punches out Eight over Six Scoreless But 'Pigs Bested by RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Win Over IronPigs, 4-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tides Sneak Past Bulls, 4-3 - Durham Bulls
- Tides Even Series Against Bulls - Norfolk Tides
- August 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - August 9 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- From Water Street to Summit Street: Keeping the Legacy of Weintraub's Deli Alive - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse and Worcester Postponed on Friday, Doubleheader to be Played Saturday at 4:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 9 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Highlights: August 13-18 - Rochester Red Wings
- 2025 Home Schedule Announced - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Fall to Bisons in Low-Scoring Pitcher's Duel - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Mick Abel Punches out Eight Over Six Scoreless But 'Pigs Bested by RailRiders
- Mick Abel Punches out Eight over Six Scoreless But 'Pigs Bested by RailRiders
- IronPigs Fall to RailRiders Before Rain Washes Away Second Game
- IronPigs and RailRiders Postponement Rescheduled to Doubleheader Saturday, August 10
- IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed Thursday