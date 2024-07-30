Matt Rambo LIVE Post-Game

July 30, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Maryland Whipsnakes YouTube Video







After an incredible weekend of games in San Diego, Maryland's Matt Rambo joins Mike and Paul live right after their big win against the Redwoods. The brothers then answer questions from three fans who attended the game.

Intro: (00:00) Matt Rambo: (04:45) Why SoCal vs NorCal: (18:35) PLL in the Midwest: (20:57) Evolution of Co-founder Dynamic: (29:45) Closing: (39:05)

