Mason Woodward Had the Most Clutch Play of the 2024 Championship

September 20, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Utah Archers YouTube Video







When the Utah Archers drafted Mason Woodward at #8 Overall in May of 2024, it was not the most popular decision. However, Woodward proved himself again and again, especially in the 2024 PLL Championship Game.

