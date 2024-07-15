Marcus Holman Wins His Second All-Star MVP Award

July 15, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







Five points. Accuracy Challenge Winner. 10x All-Star. Two-time All-Star Game MVP. Marcus Holman had a TIME at the 2024 All-Star Game, presented by Better Mortgage. Watch all his highlights now!

