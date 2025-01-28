Marcus Holman Gets FIRED UP Cooking this Steak Dinner: Pregame Plates

January 28, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







Jerry Ragonese, a 13-year pro lacrosse vet turned elite chef is taking his talents, and his long-time friends, into the kitchen. Cooking up epic dishes while uncovering the stories behind the meals that made the lacrosse stars of today.

In this episode, we join Boston Cannons attackman Marcus Holman, who's widely regarded as one of the best shooters on the planet. Cooking up an epic steak dinner with Jerry that was tradition for his dad to prepare through his upbringing in the sport of lacrosse. A journey that has been brought full circle through the hiring of his dad as head coach of the Boston Cannons.

Serving up episodes daily on the PLL YouTube. This is Pregame Plates presented by #Whirlpool

