Marcus Holman and the Moment He Became Obsessed with Lacrosse

Published on December 11, 2025 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







Kyle Harrison sits down with Marcus Holman - one of lacrosse's greatest shooters and leaders - for an honest conversation about family, obsession, adversity, longevity, and chasing the all-time goals record. Marcus takes us back to his earliest memories from John's Hopkins' locker room to the moment he fell in love with shooting He opens up about evolving his role, becoming a leader, sustaining greatness into his mid-30s, and what it would mean to cement his legacy in the record books.

00:00 - Opening 00:25 - Earliest Lacrosse Memories 03:43 - Family Influence, Toughness & Competitive Fire 06:38 - The Moment He Became Obsessed 08:50 - Evolving His Game Over The Years 12:30 - How He Became and Elite Shooter 15:00 - Leadership Evolution 20:00 - Changing Perspective Through Career 23:30 - Chasing the All-Time Goals Record 25:14 - What Little Marcus Would Thing







Premier Lacrosse League Stories from December 11, 2025

