Mallards and Night Mares Announce Stadium Improvements Made to Warner Park

May 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







The Madison Mallards and Madison Night Mares are excited to announce numerous state-of-the-art stadium improvements to Warner Park for the 2024 season! These improvements aim to elevate the fan experience to one that goes above and beyond any other environment in minor league baseball.

One of the largest improvements made to Warner Park is the brand new Zimbrick Honda Video board that boasts 2K image quality and spans 90 feet long and 20 feet tall. This video board is three and a half times the size of the previous center field video board and will be used for Mallards games, Night Mares games, high school athletic events, and out-of-season events at Warner Park.

The 2024 season will mark the first time in Warner Park's 42-year history that games will be played on artificial turf instead of natural grass. The infield at Warner Park has been completely renovated to artificial turf with a new drainage system. The turf will allow for quick turnarounds from Mallards to Night Mares home games, as the dimensions of the field on turf are quickly changeable. This includes a moveable outfield fence that will be used for Night Mares home games, high school softball games and youth tournaments.

Hospitality areas in the ballpark will have a clean and refreshed look this season as the flooring has been replaced in the Tricor/West Bend Club, Johnson Financial Club, and the Level 2 Arch Solar Suites; which has its flooring provided by Floor & Decor. Additionally, new picnic tables have been added to the TDS Triple Play Club, the Pepsi Pregame Party, and the Backyard group areas.

The Kids Zone has also received some incredible upgrades with brand new inflatables including a zipline race where fans can ride a zipline just like Maynard! Alongside a new baseball-themed bounce house and an obstacle course inflatable, there will also be a new carnival "Pluck-a-Duck" game where fans can turn over rubber ducks to win tickets and redeem them for prizes!

Concessions also got significant upgrades for the upcoming season. The Festival Foods Grille, which is the main concession stand at Warner Park, will now feature Mashgin artificial intelligence checkout systems that will allow for shorter lines and ease of purchasing. Customers will be able to grab ready-to-go items and scan their order on Mashgin checkout pad. These systems will significantly speed up the buying process as opposed to previous seasons.

Another exciting addition is the addition of a driveable hotdog cart named the "Stoddard's Wurst Wiener Mobile." This will be a moveable vehicle that will serve specialty hotdogs where fans can select their wiener toppings.

The Madison Mallards open their season next Tuesday, May 28th at 5:35 p.m. against the Eau Claire Express. For more information on the Madison Mallards, visit mallardsbaseball.com or email [email protected] .

The Madison Night Mares will host the La Crosse Steam for its home opener on Sunday, June 16th at 6:05 p.m. The complete 2024 schedule can be found here . Group outings, season ticket packages, and eight ticket flex plans are now available by calling the Madison Softball office at 608-246-4277. Fans can reserve their season tickets now for only $50.

For more information on the Madison Night Mares, visit madisonnightmares.com or email [email protected].

