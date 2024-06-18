Mainers' Third Straight Shutout Stuns Sox

SANFORD, Maine - The heat wave has reached Goodall Park.

With the temperature reaching nearly 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Maine, the Sanford Mainers stayed hot with their third consecutive shutout, fourth straight win and third straight home victory in 8-0 fashion against the Valley Blue Sox on Tuesday evening.

Connor Ball (Alabama) got the ball and answered the call for the Mainers, who were looking to extend an 18.2 scoreless inning streak heading into Tuesday's contest.

The Alabama native set the tone early with a 1-2-3 top of the first inning that included a swinging strikeout of Connor Larson (Richmond) to start the game. That was the first of Ball's three-three up, three down innings over his 5.1 innings on the mound.

"These guys are going out and battling," Nic Lops said of Ball and his pitching staff, which has combined for 27.2 of scoreless baseball. "Inning by inning, pitch by pitch, throwing strikes and trusting the defense."

Ball's third inning on the bump was his best. The left-handed pitcher struck out Andre Vidal (Pacific), Kyle Henington (South Carolina Upstate) and Larson in order as part of his six-strikeout performance.

After the third inning, Ball worked around two runners in scoring position in the fourth, pitched another 1-2-3 inning in the fifth in part due to a double play by Ray Velazquez (Vanderbilt) at first base and got the first out of the top of the sixth.

After forcing Larson to fly out, Ball ran into trouble as he issued a walk to Mike O'Conor (Eastern Illinois) before yielding a hard-hit single to Logan Hugo (Eastern Michigan).

Bijan Anvar (Franklin & Marshall) came into the game for his third appearance of the summer in relief of Ball, who finished with a line of 5.1 innings, two hits, six strikeouts and one walk.

The new pitcher in Anvar did what Ball had done in the fourth inning and worked around two base runners in scoring position by forcing two flyouts to keep the game scoreless.

"There's a whole mix of guys you can go to in any given situation. They're going to come in and do their job," Lops said of his bullpen. "There's not just a handful of guys that we rely on, it's everyone."

The offense saw what Anvar did in the top of the sixth and got itself going in the bottom of the sixth after Gregory Shaw (UConn) held the Mainers to just four hits and one walk over the first five innings.

Jared Davis (Virginia Tech) and C.J. Willis (Quinnipiac) worked back-to-back walks off the new pitcher in Jax Traeger (TCU). With those two on base, Velazquez recorded his second hit of the contest, a single to left field, to load the bases.

Coming into the day with a .158 batting average and 10 RBI over 19 at-bats with the bases loaded, Sanford cashed in with Matt Travisano's (UMass Amherst) second base knock of the contest.

Travisano drove in Davis and kept the bases loaded for Jorge Burgos (Southern New Hampshire).

Burgos' plate appearance started in favor of Traeger, but Traeger's 2-2 pitch ended up at the backstop allowing Willis to score. Burgos then ended his plate appearance with a sacrifice fly that plated Velazquez as the Mainers took a 3-0 lead.

After a quick inning in which Anvar faced the minimum three batters, the Mainers improved upon the 3-0 score, which was the score of their previous two games against Upper Valley and Danbury.

Jackson Tucker (St. John's), Davis and Willis all reached base with one out to load the bases for the second consecutive inning.

Velazquez got his third hit of the game as part of his third-straight multi-hit game. This one scored Tucker and gave Sanford the lead.

Up with the bases loaded for the second time in as many innings and facing two outs after a Travisano strikeout, Burgos unloaded the bases on the third pitch he saw in the at-bat against Conor Wolf (St. Bonaventure).

The second baseman for the Mainers drove a no-doubt grand slam 357 feet over the left-field fence to double Sanford's lead to eight runs.

"He put an A-plus swing on that pitch," Lops said. "He probably hasn't been off to the start he wanted, but on that swing, you could see a big breath of fresh air come through him."

Jackson Walsh (Wheaton), who started Sanford's shutout streak with his two-out save against Keene on Saturday, did not let it end. The Rhode Island native made quick work of the three hitters he saw in the top of the ninth, striking out two of them.

The Mainers have the day off on Wednesday before heading to Lynn, Mass. to face the North Shore Navigators on Thursday evening.'

