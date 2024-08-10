Mainers, Gulls Battle for the Fay Vincent Sr. Cup Championship

Newport, RI - The final game of the 2024 season was one for the history books, as the Newport Gulls capped off their 2024 campaign with a bang in extra innings for an 8-7 victory following the continuation of game two on a sunny Saturday evening at Cardines Field.

In the bottom of the second, the Gulls struck first as Tyler Hare (Wofford) crushed a solo home run to right center to put the Gulls up 1-0 early. However, the Mainers responded immediately in the top of the third. The Mainers tied the game on an error and then Jackson Tucker (St. John's) hit an RBI double to put the Mainers up 2-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Gulls put up a crooked number to take the lead 6-2. Dixon Williams (Eastern Carolina) crushed a two-run home run to the thrill of his teammates. After that, Matt Ossenfort (NC State) crushed his own three-run home run to add a cushion for the Gulls.

Meanwhile on the mound, Gulls starter Kade Shatwell (Oklahoma City) brought the energy for the team. Shatwell pitched 6.1 strong innings, allowing just three earned runs with eight strikeouts, pumping up his teammates. However, after Shatwell came out, the Mainers marched back. In the top of the seventh, Devan Bade (Binghamton) hit a two-run single to cut the deficit to 6-4, then in the top of the eighth, Caleb Shpur (UConn) came through for the Mainers, tying the game with a two-run home run to even the score. Later in that same inning, the Mainers took the lead 7-6 on a single by CJ Willis (Quinnipiac), turning the tide once again in favor of Sanford.

Down to their final three outs, the Gulls sent Hare to the plate with one out and Hare delivered, crushing his second home run of the night into the right field netting to tie the score at seven apiece and force extra innings.

In the tenth, Drew Delucia (Franklin Pierce) did his job for the Gulls, keeping the Mainers off the board and giving the team a chance to walk it off. In the bottom half of the inning, the Gulls did just that. Williams came through with the game-winning RBI single, walking it off 8-7 to clinch the Fay Vincent Sr. Cup for the Gulls.

After the game, Williams said he was looking for the right pitch, looking to get the job done.

"Just trying to get something over the middle of the plate and do damage with it," Williams said. "Luckily I got the pitch to do it and was able to deliver."

Earlier in the game, Williams took a long look at his dugout full of emotion when he hit his home run. After the walk-off hit, Williams was running into the outfield full of joy.

"It was an awesome moment and I feel like we needed something to pick us up," Williams said. "I'm glad I was able to do it and Matt hit another big home run right after me as well."

Looking back on the summer, Williams said he was enjoying the present and building relationships with his fellow teammates.

"Really right here is the beauty of it," Williams said. "It's been a great summer, a lot of guys and a lot of relationships and I'm so thankful for it all."

With the win, the Gulls secure their second consecutive Fay Vincent Sr. Cup Championship and their league-leading eighth championship overall. The NECBL congratulates Sanford on a great season and the Newport Gulls on their championship win!

