Losing Is Worse Than Death: the Bill Tierney Documentary

Published on August 19, 2025 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Philadelphia Waterdogs YouTube Video







Coach Bill Tierney is a legend. Over his five decade coaching career, he's accomplished almost everything: NCAA Championships, Coach of the Year honors, induction into the Hall of Fame. The last accomplishment left for his resume? A PLL Championship.

In his second year at the helm of the Philadelphia Waterdogs, Coach Tierney has his sights on one more ring.







Premier Lacrosse League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.