Losing Is Worse Than Death: the Bill Tierney Documentary
Published on August 19, 2025 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
Philadelphia Waterdogs YouTube Video
Coach Bill Tierney is a legend. Over his five decade coaching career, he's accomplished almost everything: NCAA Championships, Coach of the Year honors, induction into the Hall of Fame. The last accomplishment left for his resume? A PLL Championship.
In his second year at the helm of the Philadelphia Waterdogs, Coach Tierney has his sights on one more ring.
