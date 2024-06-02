LIVE After PLL Opening Day

June 2, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







Paul and Mike sit down at President's Row following the Boston vs New York game and answer questions from a few fans in person.

Tune into the second day of Week 1 action at 1:00 PM on ESPN+.

Intro: (00:00) Shortening the 2-point arch: (11:56) How fans can help the grow PLL: (18:17) Motivation to continue despite negative voices: (20:40)

