Liam Entenmann PLL Rookie Year Highlights

April 16, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

New York Atlas YouTube Video







After winning back-to-back National Championships at Notre Dame, Liam Entenmann was drafted fifth overall by the New York Atlas. He earned the starting spot in cage in his very first season. We compiled his Top 10 Highlights from his first season as a pro.

What do you think of these rankings?

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.