Liam Entenmann PLL Rookie Year Highlights
April 16, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
New York Atlas YouTube Video
After winning back-to-back National Championships at Notre Dame, Liam Entenmann was drafted fifth overall by the New York Atlas. He earned the starting spot in cage in his very first season. We compiled his Top 10 Highlights from his first season as a pro.
