Lexington Sporting Club Win Gainbridge Super League Championship Title

Published on May 30, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Sporting Club women are Gainbridge Super League Champions!

With their 3-1 victory over Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday night in front of a sold-out home crowd, the Gals in Green claimed the first title in club history. The victory completed the double for Lexington, who won the Players' Shield earlier this season for finishing atop the regular season standings.

Goals from McKenzie Weinert, Regan Steigleder and Addie McCain all found the scoresheet in the affair.

Championship T-shirts are now available for purchase online and at the Lexington SC Team Store.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 30, 2026

Lexington Sporting Club Win Gainbridge Super League Championship Title - Lexington Sporting Club

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