Joe Nardella Goes 31-FOR-31 at the Faceoff!

June 16, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Maryland Whipsnakes YouTube Video







Maryland Whipsnakes Faceoff Specialist Joe Nardella did not lose a SINGLE faceoff against the Philadelphia Waterdogs. He went 31/31 and 100% at the stripe.

