It's Time for Another Round: Jägermeister Cup Coming 2025

December 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







DRINK RESPONSIBLY | VISIT RESPONSIBILITY.ORG Jägermeister® Liqueur, 35% Alc./Vol., Imported by Mast-Jägermeister US, Inc., White Plains, NY @JagermeisterUSA

The USL Jägermeister Cup is expanding to include all @USLChampionship and @USLLeagueOne clubs in 2025, making it the first time a U.S. soccer league has established its own interleague cup!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.