It's Time for Another Round: Jägermeister Cup Coming 2025
December 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
The USL Jägermeister Cup is expanding to include all @USLChampionship and @USLLeagueOne clubs in 2025, making it the first time a U.S. soccer league has established its own interleague cup!
