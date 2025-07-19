Inter Miami CF Secures Thrilling Comeback, Defeats New York Red Bulls, 1-5, on the Road

July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Harrison, NJ - Inter Miami CF (12W-4L-5D, 41 points) secured a thrilling 1-5 comeback win on the road over the New York Red Bulls tonight. The team was led to victory at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey by stellar performances from several players: captain Lionel Messi scored a brace and dished out two assists, left-back Jordi Alba contributed a goal and two assists, and midfielder Telasco Segovia bagged a brace.

Inter Miami took the pitch with Rocco Ríos Novo between the sticks; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Gonzalo Luján, and Alba made up the back four; Federico Redondo and Sergio Busquets started in midfield, being flanked by Tadeo Allende and Segovia; Messi and Luis Suárez led the team's attack.

With the start on the night, center back Luján marked his return to the team's starting XI for the first time since the win against CF Montréal on May 28 after recovering from injury. Goalkeeper Ríos Novo, meanwhile, made his second start this regular season.

The hosts took the lead early in the 15th minute, with Alexander Hack scoring for the New York Red Bulls.

Jordi Alba levelled the scoring in the 24th minute, netting his first goal this 2025 regular season with a powerful shot from a tight angle from the left end of the box to capitalize on an inch-perfect line-splitting ball from Messi, who dished out his eighth assist this MLS season. Suárez, meanwhile, registered a secondary assist in the fantastic team play that was kickstarted by Busquets to take his team-leading tally to nine

Segovia secured the comeback three minutes later to put Inter Miami ahead 1-2. Messi clipped a ball to find Alba on the left, who subsequently served a pass for Segovia to strike from the center of the box. The goal was Segovia's sixth this regular season, while the assist took Alba's tally this campaign to seven and secondary assist elevated Messi's record to nine. With his second assist of the night, Messi made MLS history by becoming just the fifth player in league history to record at least 35 goals and 25 assists over a two-year span, joining Robbie Keane (2013-14), Sebastian Giovinco (2015-16), Carlos Vela (2018-19), and Cucho Hernández (2023-24).

Segovia then sealed his brace in the third minute of added time to send the match into the break with a 1-3 lead for Inter Miami. The Venezuelan midfielder took advantage of a loose ball following an initial battle inside the box from Redondo, finishing with a tidy one-timed finish to the bottom right corner to score his seventh this regular season.

In the 60th minute, Messi further extended the lead for the visitors. Alba headed down a ball for Busquets, who then played a sublime through ball into space for Messi, before the Argentine maestro rounded the goalkeeper and sent the ball to the back of the net with a left-footed finish from close range. The goal was Messi's 17th this regular season, while the assist was the fifth for Busquets and the secondary assist the eight for Alba this league campaign.

Messi rounded out the result for the definitive 1-5 scoreline in the 75th minute with a half-volley from inside the box following a delivery from Suárez from the left flank. Notably, with the goal Messi took his tally to 18 this regular season and is now tied at the top of the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. The assist, meanwhile, was the 10th for Suárez in MLS play in 2025.

Next, Inter Miami will return home to South Florida to host FC Cincinnati at Chase Stadium next Saturday, July 26 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary:

NYRB - Alexander Hack (Emil Forsberg) 15'

MIA - Jordi Alba (Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez) 24', Telasco Segovia (Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi) 27', Telasco Segovia (Federico Redondo) 45+3', Lionel Messi (Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba) 60', Lionel Messi (Luis Suárez) 75',

Misconduct:

NYRB - Ronald Donkor (Yellow Card) 34', Raheem Edwards (Yellow Card) 54',

MIA - Telasco Segovia (Yellow Card) 11', Maximiliano Falcón (Yellow Card) 29', Marcelo Weigandt (Yellow Card) 45+6',

Lineups / Substitutions:

New York Red Bulls - GK Carlos Coronel; D Noah Elie, Sean Nealis, Alexander Hack, Raheem Edwards (Dylan Nealis 90+2'); M Mohammed Sofo, Daniel Edelman, Ronald Odonkor (Wikelman Carmona 56'), Emil Forsberg; F Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Julian Hall (Dennis Gjengaar 56')

Unused Substitutes - GK AJ Marcucci; D Kyle Duncan, Tim Parker, Omar Valencia; M Peter Stroud; F Wiktor Bogacz

Inter Miami CF - GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Gonzalo Luján (Tomás Avilés 75'), Jordi Alba (Santiago Morales 86'); M Federico Redondo, Sergio Busquets (Fafa Picault 85'); Tadeo Allende (Benjamin Cremaschi 65'), Telasco Segovia (Yannick Bright 74'); F Lionel Messi ©, Luis Suárez

Unused Substitutes - GK William Yarbrough; D Ryan Sailor; M David Ruiz; F Leo Afonso

Details of the Game:

Date: July 19, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Sports Illustrated Stadium

Stats:

Possession:

NYRB - 42.6%

MIA - 57.4%

Shots:

NYRB - 9

MIA - 13

Saves:

NYRB - 3

MIA - 0

Corners:

NYRB - 2

MIA - 4

Fouls:

NYRB - 16

MIA - 8







