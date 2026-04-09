Inside MLR: All Eyes on Sunday Night Rugby

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







Sunday Night Rugby is almost here, and nobody's more locked in than this week's guest. Will Magie, GM of @ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR. He joins Will and Mags to talk about hosting the first-ever SNR matchup, the roster he's put together, and what this moment means for the club.

Will also opens up about his path from USA Eagle (cap #507) to the front office, and the Hounds' Coaching Academy - a program built to grow the game in the Chicago community.

Plus: Week 2 reactions, fan hotline, and the MLR Hall of Fame debate.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 8, 2026

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