IceHogs Annual Live Jersey Auction Returns with St. Paddy's Theme

February 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs' annual Live Jersey Auction, presented by Insurance King with media partner B103, will return on St. Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17, for the team's 4 p.m. game against the San Jose Barracuda. The live postgame auction will give fans the opportunity to bid on specialty jerseys featuring a St. Paddy's-themed Hammy on the crest and receive the player-worn jerseys right off the players' backs after the game. Players will also sign the jerseys and pose for photos with the auction winners.

All proceeds from the live auction will benefit the IceHogs Community Fund. Thanks to the generosity of fans through jersey auctions and gameday activities last season, the IceHogs Community Fund was able to award over $100,000 in grants to nine organizations in the Rockford region last summer. Last season's live jersey auction game generated over $57,000 for the IceHogs Community Fund.

In honor of St. Patrick's Day weekend, the IceHogs will wear the St. Paddy's specialty jerseys for both the March 16 and 17 games. On Saturday, March 16, fans can get a ticket and two drink tickets (good for beer, soda or water) for just $20. Sunday, March 17 is also the final Meijer Family Pack game of the season with packages starting at $40, including tickets, pizza, soft drinks, souvenir cups, and parking.

Fans can purchase tickets for either game now at IceHogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.