How the PLL Tours from City to City

June 15, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







This week the PLL is in the Waterdog's hometown of Philadelphia, PA and before the weekend kicks off, Mike and Paul are back with another episode of One on Ones.

The brothers wrap on how the success and grow metrics from the first two weeks of the season as well as answer 3 new questions from fans. Send in your questions by leaving a voicemail at 512-910-2218

Intro (00:00) First Two Weeks Recap (04:03) Question 1: (15:52) Question 2: (21:38) Question 3: ( 28:05)

