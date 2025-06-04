How Lacrosse Is Changing Lives in the Bronx

June 4, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







In the first episode of Champions, Paul Rabil visits with Bronx Lacrosse, a community organization that uses lacrosse as a vehicle to better the lives and futures of kids it serves. Paul sits down with Bronx Lacrosse's Founder and Executive Director Dan Leventhal to learn more what makes the organization so special.

Champions - The Power of Us is Presented by US Bank https://www.usbank.com

For more information on Bronx Lacrosse, visit: https://bronxlacrosse.org







