Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-2 on the Road to Real Salt Lake

July 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







SANDY, Utah - Houston Dynamo FC fell 3-2 on the road to Real Salt Lake at First America Field tonight, snapping a six-match unbeaten streak for Houston.

In back-to-back matches, forward Aliyu Ibrahim opened scoring with a goal in the first ten minutes of the match. The eighth-minute goal came when forward Sebastian Kowalczyk, who recorded his first assist of the season, ran onto a ball into the final third and played it to the edge of the box for a charging Ibrahim. The 22-year-old curled the ball around the goalkeeper for his team-leading sixth goal of the season.

Salt Lake equalized in the 22nd minute when Andrés Gómez capitalized on a miscommunication by Houston's back line.

Salt Lake took the lead in the 42nd minute when Diego Luna's shot from outside of the box curled past goalkeeper Steve Clark and inside the far post.

Houston equalized in the 54th minute when captain Héctor Herrera fired a cross into the box towards forward Sebas Ferreira that skimmed off defender Andrew Brody for an own goal.

Salt Lake retook the lead in the 67th minute when Braian Ojeda placed the ball in the bottom right corner of the net.

Houston created a chance in the 25th minute when defender Griffin Dorsey found his way into the right side of the penalty box and touched the ball on to Kowalczyk. The 25-year-old managed a shot in a congested box, but his attempt was blocked by a Salt Lake defender, allowing goalkeeper Zac MacMath to corral the ball.

Goalkeeper Steve Clark stepped up in the 33rd minute, diving to the right to block a shot from the edge of the box from Luna. The play marked one of the veteran shot stopper's four saves on the night.

The Dynamo almost equalized in first-half stoppage time when Houston strung several passes together that ended up at the feet of Dorsey, but the American's strong attempt from the edge of the box fired just over the crossbar.

Salt Lake almost scored a third goal in the 47th minute, but Dorsey stepped up with a goal line block on Gómez's shot to keep the scoreline at 2-1.

Clark was called into action again in the 82nd minute, running up to block Matt Crooks from getting a shot off inside the box after a Salt Lake counterattack. The veteran shot stopper stepped up again in the 88th minute to cut off Chicho Arango on a break on goal.

In a rematch of last season's Western Conference Final, Houston next hosts LAFC on Sunday, July 7, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium. Tickets for that match are available HERE.

---

Real Salt Lake (11-3-7, 40 pts.) 3-2 Houston Dynamo FC (8-7-6, 30 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 21

America First Field - Sandy, Utah

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Real Salt Lake 2 1 3

Houston Dynamo FC 1 1 2

HOU: Aliyu Ibrahim 6 (Sebastian Kowalczyk 1) 8'

RSL: Andres Gomez 11 (Bode Hidalgo 1) 22'

RSL: Diego Luna 4 (Matt Crooks 3) 42'

HOU: Andrew Brody (own goal) 54'

RSL: Braian Ojeda 1 (Andres Gomez 7) 67'

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake: Zac MacMath; Alexandros Katranis, Bryan Oviedo (Philip Quinton 90+3'), Bode Hidalgo, Andrew Brody; Braian Ojeda, Emeka Eneli, Diego Luna (Anderson Julio 85'), Matt Crooks (Maikel Chang 85'); Andrés Gómez, Cristian Arango (Nelson Palacio 90+3')

Unused substitutes: Tommy Silva, Gavin Beavers, Daron Iskenderian, Zavier Gozo

Total shots: 17 (Cristian Arango 6); Shots on goal: 8 (three players tied with 2); Fouls: 17 (Braian Ojeda and Matt Crooks tied with 4); Offside: 1 (Cristian Arango); Corner kicks: 7; Saves: 1 (Zac MacMath)

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Franco Escobar, Micael, Erik Sviatchenko (Tate Schmitt 88'), Griffin Dorsey; Artur, Héctor Herrera, Aliyu Ibrahim (Gabriel Segal 88'); Amine Bassi, Latif Blessing (Sebastian Ferreira 46'), Sebastian Kowalczyk (Brad Smith 75')

Unused substitutes: Ethan Bartlow, Andrew Tarbell, Jan Gregus, Brooklyn Raines

Total shots: 9 (Sebastian Kowalczyk 3); Shots on goal: 2 (Aliyu Ibrahim and Sebastian Ferreira players tied with 1); Fouls: 13 (Griffin Dorsey and Artur tied with 3); Offside: 1 (Amine Bassi); Corner kicks: 2; Saves: 4 (Steve Clark)

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Latif Blessing (caution; foul) 5'

RSL: Braian Ojeda (caution; foul) 77'

HOU: Franco Escobar (other) 90+2'

RSL: Emeka Eneli (time wasting) 90+2'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant: Jeremy Hanson

Assistant: Eric Weisbrod

Fourth Official: Brandon Stevis

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

Weather: 85 degrees, clear skies

