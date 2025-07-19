Houston Dash Host Carolina Ascent FC on Sunday for Final Summer Friendly

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash host their final summer friendly on Sunday evening as they welcome Carolina Ascent FC to Houston Sports Park. Sunday's friendly will be open to Dash Season Ticket Members and fans can learn more about season ticket membership benefits at HoustonDash.com.

Houston return to action following a 4-0 victory over Rayadas de Monterrey on Tuesday, July 8 at Shell Energy Stadium. This was the first summer friendly scheduled during the regular season break and the match featured goals from midfielder Maggie Graham, defender Avery Patterson, midfielder Delanie Sheehan and midfielder Kiki Van Zanten. Patterson also tallied an assist with a stellar pass with the outside of her foot in the final moments of the game that found Van Zanten inside the box for the fourth goal of the evening. The team forced five saves from the two Rayadas goalkeepers who played on July 8.

Defender Allysha Chapman and midfielder Rebeca earned their first start and appearance of the year for the team. Defender Zoe Matthews also made her first appearance of the year after she entered the game in the second half. A total of 19 players saw action in the friendly against Monterrey.

Goalkeepers Jane Campbell and Abby Smith each played 45 minutes and helped the team tally a clean sheet.

The Dash will be without midfielder Barbara Olivieri, who is currently competing with Venezuela at the Copa America Femenina in Ecuador. Defender Michelle Alozie will also miss this friendly as she prepares for the semifinals of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Carolina finished with the best record in league play last season and was awarded the Gainbridge Super League Players' Shield. Head coach Philip Poole was named the Coach of the Year and Jill Aguilera was named the Defender of the Year. The defender also finished with seven assists.

Carolina has signed eight players over the last two weeks for the upcoming 2025/2025 campaign. The team opened camp earlier this week and will travel to California next week to face Angel City FC on Saturday, July 26.

The Dash return to league play on Saturday, Aug. 2 as they travel west to face Bay FC at PayPal Park. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Aug. 8 to host the North Carolina Courage. Tickets for that match are available on HoustonDash.com.







