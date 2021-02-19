HODGETOWN to Host Three-Game Series Between New Mexico, Air Force Baseball

February 19, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The New Mexico Lobos baseball team will host the Air Force Falcons in a three-game series at HODGETOWN beginning on Saturday, February 27. The games will be the first-ever college program games hosted at HODGETOWN.

On Saturday, February 27, the two teams will play a doubleheader with game one scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. CT. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game. Each game will be nine innings and gates will open at 11 a.m. CT. (Buy Tickets Now)

On Sunday, February 28, the final game of the series is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CT. Gates for the event on Sunday will open at 12 p.m. CT. (Buy Tickets Now)

A limited number of tickets will be sold for each game and HODGETOWN will operate at a reduced capacity to ensure guests have the space they need to remain socially distant.

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Attendees will be required to wear masks at HODGETOWN when entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Attendees may remove masks when sitting in their ticketed seat or area.

A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect the belongings of guests. For more information about HODGETOWN's comprehensive safety plan, click HERE.

Ticket pricing ranges from $10 to $15 depending on seat location. Tickets can be purchased now online at SodPoodles.com over the phone at 806-803-9547, or in-person at the HODGETOWN box office. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from February 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.