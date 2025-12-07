Hebig Ties Franchise Goals Record in 6-2 Victory Over San Jose

Cameron Hebig scored three goals for his second career hat trick, and Ty Tullio netted his first two goals as a Roadrunner to lead Tucson (9-10-3-0) to a 6-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda (13-7-1-1) on Saturday at Tech CU Arena.

Hebig's hat trick tied him with Michael Bunting for first all-time in franchise history with 74 goals. Tullio, who had been held off the board in his first seven games, scored his first two goals of the season.

Tucson snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory and now sits tied with the seventh-place Henderson Silver Knights for the final Pacific Division playoff spot, each with 21 points. By earning three of a possible four points against San Jose, the Roadrunners leave the weekend in a stronger position in the standings than when they arrived.

The Roadrunners will return home and host the Bakersfield Condors in a two-game series on Friday, Dec. 12 (Comedy Night) and Saturday, Dec. 13 (Teddy Bear Toss Night). Both games will kick off at 7 P.M. AZT at Tucson Arena.

