Hebig Ties Franchise Goals Record in 6-2 Victory Over San Jose
Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Cameron Hebig scored three goals for his second career hat trick, and Ty Tullio netted his first two goals as a Roadrunner to lead Tucson (9-10-3-0) to a 6-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda (13-7-1-1) on Saturday at Tech CU Arena.
Hebig's hat trick tied him with Michael Bunting for first all-time in franchise history with 74 goals. Tullio, who had been held off the board in his first seven games, scored his first two goals of the season.
Tucson snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory and now sits tied with the seventh-place Henderson Silver Knights for the final Pacific Division playoff spot, each with 21 points. By earning three of a possible four points against San Jose, the Roadrunners leave the weekend in a stronger position in the standings than when they arrived.
The Roadrunners will return home and host the Bakersfield Condors in a two-game series on Friday, Dec. 12 (Comedy Night) and Saturday, Dec. 13 (Teddy Bear Toss Night). Both games will kick off at 7 P.M. AZT at Tucson Arena.
The team will practice at Tucson Arena on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. AZT, with media availability immediately afterward. Media planning to attend can contact Chase Clemens (chase.clemens@tucsonroadrunners.com).
