He Obliterated the PLL Single-Season Points Record
July 25, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
New York Atlas YouTube Video
Jeff Teat has surpassed the record for points in a single PLL season in just seven (!!!) regular season games. Watch every single one of his points on the path to 45.
Check out the New York Atlas Statistics
