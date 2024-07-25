Sports stats



He Obliterated the PLL Single-Season Points Record

July 25, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
Jeff Teat has surpassed the record for points in a single PLL season in just seven (!!!) regular season games. Watch every single one of his points on the path to 45.
