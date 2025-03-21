Hat Tricks Dismantle Dashers, 9-0
March 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
DANBURY - Conor McCollum registered his third shutout of the season, Chase Harwell posted his first-career hat trick and the Hat Tricks coasted to a 9-0 win over the Dashers at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday.
McCollum stopped 27 shots and turned in his second shutout in his last five starts and the fourth of his two-year professional career. The netminder improved to 20-11-6 and has won 20 games for the second straight season.
Harwell potted all three of his goals in the second period, marking the fourth Hat Tricks hat trick of the season and their first since Gleb Bandurkin's at Watertown (4-2W) on Feb. 21. The center from Southbury, Conn., ignited Danbury's second period scoring at 6:27, on a two-on-one for Danbury's third goal of the game.
Jonny Ruiz slid a cross-ice pass to Harwell, who tucked it home all alone in the low slot at 16:16 to give the Hat Tricks a 5-0 advantage. Harwell then extended Danbury's lead to six on the breakaway 2:07 later.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2025
- Hat Tricks Dismantle Dashers, 9-0 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Port Huron Win Streak Extends to 6 - Port Huron Prowlers
- Rockers Explode for Eight Goals, Down Mississippi 8-3 - Motor City Rockers
- FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps - FPHL
- Hat Tricks Dismantle Dashers, 9-0 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- 5-Goal 1st Period Lifts Black Bears - Binghamton Black Bears
- Thunderbirds Fly Past River Dragons, 3-1 - Carolina Thunderbirds
- 'Cats Collapse Late, Fall in Standings After 3-2 Loss to Zydes - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Dragons Fall to Thunderbirds, 3-1 - Columbus River Dragons
- Game Preview: Hat Tricks vs. Dashers HC: March 21, 2025 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Before the Black Bears - Binghamton Black Bears
- Spezza, Kochan & Hart to be Inducted into BING Hall of Fame - Binghamton Black Bears
- Moccasins Slither Away from the Lobster Tank with a Win - Athens Rock Lobsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.