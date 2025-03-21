Hat Tricks Dismantle Dashers, 9-0

March 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - Conor McCollum registered his third shutout of the season, Chase Harwell posted his first-career hat trick and the Hat Tricks coasted to a 9-0 win over the Dashers at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday.

McCollum stopped 27 shots and turned in his second shutout in his last five starts and the fourth of his two-year professional career. The netminder improved to 20-11-6 and has won 20 games for the second straight season.

Harwell potted all three of his goals in the second period, marking the fourth Hat Tricks hat trick of the season and their first since Gleb Bandurkin's at Watertown (4-2W) on Feb. 21. The center from Southbury, Conn., ignited Danbury's second period scoring at 6:27, on a two-on-one for Danbury's third goal of the game.

Jonny Ruiz slid a cross-ice pass to Harwell, who tucked it home all alone in the low slot at 16:16 to give the Hat Tricks a 5-0 advantage. Harwell then extended Danbury's lead to six on the breakaway 2:07 later.

