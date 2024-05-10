Hammerheads Defeat Cardinals 4-1 Behind Shade's Three RBIs

The Jupiter Hammerheads (20-11) even the series against the Palm Beach Cardinals (17-14) with a 4-1 victory on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Jupiter is the first team in the FSL East to 20 wins as they remain in first place in the division. With the series tied at two wins for each club this week, it is also the first game in the 2024 "Dual of the Dean" season series to be decided by more than one run.

Palm Beach scored the game's first run in the top of the second inning but in one of the most unconventional ways. With one out and Kade Kretzschmar at third base, Trey Paige struck out on a dropped-third strike which allowed him to reach base and Kretzschmar to score to make it 1-0 in favor of the Cardinals.

Jupiter provided an immediate response in the bottom of the frame. With John Cruz at second base after drawing a walk and stealing second base, Yeral Martinez tied the ballgame 1-1 on an RBI single to centerfield.

After both teams put zeroes on the scoreboard the next two innings, the Hammerheads would take the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ryan Ignoffo led off the frame with a double. Two batters later with one out, Colby Shade launched a two-run home run, his first home run of the season, to left field to give Jupiter a 3-1 lead. Shade added his third RBI of the night two innings later on an RBI double to drive in Ignoffo again to make it 4-1 Jupiter which would hold for the final score on Thursday night.

Jupiter starting pitcher Thomas White (W, 1-1) earned the first win of his professional career finishing his day with five innings pitched and one earned run on three hits while tallying six strikeouts. Euri Montero and Juan Reynoso (Sv, 2) combined for four scoreless innings out of the Hammerheads bullpen with four strikeouts. Shade finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, a double, and three RBIs which is a season-high. Ignoffo went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored.

