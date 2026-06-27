Gotham FC Captures First NWSL Challenge Cup Title

Published on June 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Gotham FC captured the first NWSL Challenge Cup title in club history Friday night, defeating the Kansas City Current 2-0 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio.

Esther González opened the scoring from the penalty spot late in the first half before Jordynn Dudley sealed the victory with a breakaway goal in the 79th minute. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger delivered a standout performance with several key saves to preserve the clean sheet as Gotham claimed its first trophy of the 2026 season.

"From my position as the head coach, I've been super proud of the group of players and staff," said Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "Today we played arguably the best team at scoring goals over the last couple of years, and we were able to really limit their chances and get another clean sheet. I'm super proud of them because of the way they work every day. When we're back in New Jersey, when we travel and when we have to go through so many things, they always find a way to come out on top. When Tierna [Davidson] and Mandy [Freeman] were lifting that trophy, it was really a moment of pride because it's also a trophy that we didn't have as a club. It was a big day for us."

The victory marks another milestone for Gotham FC, adding the Challenge Cup to the club's growing list of honors after most recently winning the 2025 NWSL Championship. It also represents Gotham's first-ever Challenge Cup crown and extends the club's recent success against Kansas City following last season's historic NWSL Playoff victory over the Current.

The breakthrough on Friday night arrived in the 37th minute. Jaelin Howell drove toward the top of the penalty area before being brought down by Lo'eau LaBonta, earning Gotham a penalty kick.

González confidently fired her penalty into the goalkeeper's right side to give Gotham a lead. The goal marked the Spanish striker's first career NWSL Challenge Cup goal.

In the 74th minute, Mandy Freeman entered the match in place of Jess Carter, making her first appearance across all NWSL competitions in 2026.

Five minutes later, Dudley put the match away. Winning possession in the attacking half, the rookie drove directly at the Kansas City back line before finishing to double Gotham's lead in the 79th minute, securing a 2-0 victory and the first Challenge Cup championship in club history.

Now Gotham FC turns its attention to its first regular season match since the summer break, traveling to the West Coast to face San Diego Wave FC on July 4 at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. ET, with coverage on ION.

Key Match Points

Forward Esther González scored her first NWSL Challenge Cup goal, converting a penalty kick to open the scoring.

González became the 12th player to score in an NWSL Challenge Cup final and the second Gotham FC player to do so.

González also became the second player to convert a penalty kick in an NWSL Challenge Cup final, joining Sophie Schmidt (2020).

González has scored the game-winning goal in three of Gotham FC's four championship victories: the 2023 NWSL Championship, the 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup and the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger became the fourth goalkeeper to record a clean sheet in an NWSL Challenge Cup final, joining Jane Campbell (2020), Casey Murphy (2023) and Kailen Sheridan (2024).

Forward Jordynn Dudley scored her first NWSL Challenge Cup goal and became the first rookie to score in an NWSL Challenge Cup final.

Defender Mandy Freeman surpassed 10,000 minutes played across all NWSL competitions.

The match marked Freeman's first appearance in NWSL competition in 2026.

Gotham FC earned just its second all-time victory over the Kansas City Current. Both wins have come in knockout competitions.

The match marked the first NWSL Challenge Cup meeting between Gotham FC and the Kansas City Current.

Midfielder Savannah McCaskill and defender Emily Sonnett each appeared in their third NWSL Challenge Cup final.

Gotham FC vs. Kansas City Current

Friday, June 26, 2026

8 p.m. ET kickoff

ScottsMiracle-Gro Field; Columbus, Ohio

Attendance: 11,369

Weather: 72 degrees, overcast

Gotham FC (1, 1 - 2)

Kansas City Current (0, 0 - 0)

Scoring Summary

Gotham FC

37' - Esther González (P)

79 - Jordynn Dudley

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 27 - Jess Carter (74' 22 - Mandy Freeman), 6 - Emily Sonnett, 15 - Tierna Davidson (C), 18 - Guro Reiten; 7 - Jaelin Howell, 13 - Savannah McCaskill, 16 - Rose Lavelle (87' 11 - Sarah Schupansky); 2 - Jordynn Dudley, 9 - Esther González (61' 28 - Katie Lampson), 10 - Jaedyn Shaw

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 14 - Talia Sommer, 21 - Sofia Cook, 23 - Midge Purce, 24 - Andrea Kitahata, 34 - Khyah Harper

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Kansas City Current (4-3-2-1): 1 - Marisa Jordan (GK); 2 - Laney Rouse (82' 5 - Ellie Bravo-Young), 7 - Elizabeth Ball, 27 - Kayla Sharples, 18 - Izzy Rodriguez; 10 - Lo'eau LaBonta (C), 22 - Bayley Feist (62' 11 - Rocky Rodriguez), 8 - Croix Bethune (62' 3 - Amelia White); 17 - Michelle Cooper, 13 - Haley Hopkins (74' 55 - Penelope Hocking), 6 - Temwa Chawinga

Unused substitutes: 40 - Kaylin Williams-Mosier (GK); 4 - Meila Brewer, 24 - Gabrielle Robinson, 31 - Katie Scott, 44 - Kolo Suliafu

Head coach: Chris Armas

Stats Summary

GFC / KCC

Expected Goals: 1.81 / .82

Shots: 10 / 6

Shots on Goal: 2 / 3

Saves: 3 / 0

Corners: 3 / 5

Fouls: 10 / 13

Offside: 0 / 3

Misconduct Summary

Gotham FC

52' - Tierna Davidson (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

Officials

Referee: Brad Jensen

Assistant Referee 1: Chris Schurfranz

Assistant Referee 2: Sarah Gaddes

4th Official: Alyssa Pennington

VAR: Alexandra Billeter

AVAR: Melissa Beck







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 26, 2026

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