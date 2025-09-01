Goals That Will Make You Say WOW: USL Championship Goal of the Week: Week 26 Nominees

Published on September 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Week 26 in the USL Championship delivered some highlight-reel strikes! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Thursday, Sept. 4 at 12 p.m. ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 1, 2025

Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.