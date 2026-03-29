Ghost Pirates Earn Gritty Shootout Win over Everblades, 2-1

Published on March 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







ESTERO, FL - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, secured a hard-fought 2-1 shootout victory over the Florida Everblades on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.

The opening period was scoreless, though Florida controlled play early, outshooting Savannah 17-4.

The second period also featured no scoring despite a combined five power plays between the two teams.

Savannah broke through 6:38 into the third period when Nicholas Zabaneh scored from below the left circle to give the Ghost Pirates a 1-0 lead.

Florida responded shortly after on the power play, as Hudson Elynuik buried a rebound off a Cole Moberg shot to even the game at 1-1.

After a scoreless overtime, the game moved to a shootout where Cristophe Tellier netted the lone goal in the third round to secure the victory for Savannah.

Kirill Gerasimyuk was outstanding in net, stopping 46 of 47 shots and turning aside all three shootout attempts to earn the win. Cam Johnson made 22 saves on 23 shots for Florida.

The Ghost Pirates wrap up their Sunshine State road swing Sunday evening against the Orlando Solar Bears with puck drop scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.

- GHOST PIRATES -







ECHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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