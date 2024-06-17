Sports stats



Philadelphia Waterdogs

Get to Know Waterdogs Attackman Michael Sowers

June 17, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
Philadelphia Waterdogs YouTube Video


ESPN Analyst Paul Carcaterra connects with Philadelphia Waterdogs attackman Michael Sowers. The two talk game, Philly sports, and the legacy Sowers hopes to leave on the lacrosse world.
