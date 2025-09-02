Full Stars & Stripes Classic Full Game Highlights: Powered by Ticketmaster
Published on September 1, 2025 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video
Veteran Green Beret and Navy SEALs go head-to-head in the second annual Stars & Stripes Classic.
Check out the Premier Lacrosse League Statistics
Premier Lacrosse League Stories from September 1, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.