Freight Come Up Short In Quad City

FISHERS- The Fishers Freight hit the road to face Quad City this weekend but came up short against the Steamwheelers, falling 45-28 in the final.

FIRST QUARTER

Quad City's Kyle Kaplan set the tone early, opening the game with a deuce on the kickoff to take a 2-0 lead.

On the Freight's first possession, quarterback Carlos Davis was sacked on 4th down, giving Quad City the ball at the 5-yard line. However, Fishers' defense held strong, forcing the Steamwheelers to settle for a field goal. Kaplan nailed the kick to make it 5-0.

Fishers Freight answered with a field goal from kicker Calum Sutherland, getting on the board at 5-3.

On the following kickoff, Sutherland added a deuce of his own, tying the game 5-5 to close out the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Quad City opened the scoring with a touchdown by Jarrod Ware Jr., followed by a successful extra point from Kaplan to take a 12-5 lead. Kaplan kept the momentum going, tacking on a deuce on the ensuing kickoff to extend the lead to 14-5.

Shortly after, Freight quarterback Carlos Davis fumbled, and Quad City's Malik Duncan capitalized by scooping up the ball and returning it for a touchdown, pushing the Steamwheelers ahead 20-5.

With four minutes left in the quarter, Chima Dunga applied pressure on Davis and came up with an interception to keep the Freight off balance.

Ware Jr. found the end zone again for his second touchdown of the night, and Kaplan followed it up with another deuce, bringing the score to 28-5.

The Freight finally responded late in the half with a touchdown from JT Stokes, and a solid kick by Sutherland cut the deficit to 28-12 heading into halftime.

THIRD QUARTER

Quad City struck first in the third quarter as Jordan Veasy caught his first touchdown of the night. Kaplan followed with a successful kick, extending the Steamwheelers' lead to 35-12.

Shane "Suga" Simpson powered into the end zone for his first touchdown of the night. The Freight opted for a two-point conversion and executed it perfectly, narrowing the gap to 35-20.

Jordan Veasy hauled in his second touchdown of the night, and Kaplan with the extra point to push Quad City's lead to 42-20.

Davis quickly responded with a rushing touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion on a catch by Jerron McGaw, narrowing the score to 42-28.

FOURTH QUARTER

Carlos Davis started off the quarter with a 44-yard run to get to the 1-yard line. Davis then fumbled the snap and ran back to retrieve it. On his next throw, he threw an interception at the goal line.

Unable to find the end zone, Quad City settled for a field goal. Kaplan nailed the kick to extend the lead to 45-28.

Tamar Heart recovered a Quad City fumble with 3:16 remaining and all three timeouts still available, giving the Freight a late chance to rally.

But with just 38 seconds remaining, the Steamwheelers sealed the win by recovering another fumble by Carlos Davis, closing out the game with a 45-28 victory.







