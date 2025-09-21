Frazer Scores First of the Season as Otters Drop Home Opener

Published on September 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Erie Otters were back on home ice for the first time since April as they welcomed fans into the Erie Insurance Arena for Home Opener 2024. The Otters would take on a tough Kitchener Rangers team who would come in after a big home win as Erie looked to get on the board with their first win of the season.

The first would get underway with both teams feeling each other out. Each team would put pressure on the other's goaltender as Noah Erliden and Jason Schaubel stealing the show, each making every save their team needed. The first would end scoreless, and penalty-less with shots on goal favoring Erie 9-8.

The second would get under way much in the same fashion as the first with both teams trading chances. Nearly halfway through the period, the Rangers would strike on the power play as Haeden Ellis (PPG, 1) would make it 1-0 Kitchener. The Rangers would continue to play a tight game as the Otters would search for the equalizer. The home side would find themselves on the man-advantage but a neutral zone breakdown would allow Matheas Stark (SHG, GWG, 1) to strike short-handed and double their advantage 2-0. Erie would look to answer but the Rangers would hold firm as the final shot total through 40 minutes would read 18-16 in favor of the Otters.

Period three would get underway with Erie searching for the leveling goal. Just over halfway through the frame, the Otters would finally solve Schaubel as Garrett Frazer (1) would cut the deficit to one. Moments later Ritter Coombs would drop the gloves with Weston Cameron bringing the Erie crowd to its feet. Erie would continue to push but unfortunately come up empty as Matheas Stark (ENG, 2) would finish the game off as Kitchener would take down the Otters 3-1. Final shots on goal, 30-18 in favor of Erie.

The Otters return to the ice Friday as they conclude their home-and-home with the Rangers. Erie then returns home on Saturday, September 27 as they battle the London Knights on Pucks and Paws Night. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.