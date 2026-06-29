Forward Madison FC Signs Forward Herbert Endeley, for 2026

Published on June 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, Wis. - Forward Madison FC has announced the addition of forward, Herbert Endeley, for the remainder of the 2026 season. Endeley joins the 'Mingos after a successful collegiate career and promising professional experience.

"We're excited to add Herbert to the roster. His speed, vertical threat and technical skill fit perfectly with the team we are becoming," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He brings experience from MLS and USLC, with the best soccer of his career still to come. We can't wait to see him performing in front of the flock this summer."

Originally from Blaine, Minnesota, Endeley made an immediate impact early in his career. At Totino-Grace High School in Fridley, he tallied 77 goals and 26 assists in 74 career matches. The forward was named Minnesota's "Mr. Soccer" and the Minneapolis Star Tribune Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

Endeley continued his career at the collegiate level, choosing to attend Indiana University in 2019. During his four years with the Hoosiers, he recorded 41 points with 12 goals and 17 assists across 84 matches. His performances helped Indiana to two Big Ten regular-season championships and two Big Ten Tournament titles.

Endeley entered the 2023 MLS SuperDraft and was selected by FC Dallas with the 24th overall pick. He made his MLS debut in May of 2023 against San Jose, and earned his first career start against Nashville a week later. The 5-foot-10 forward scored two goals and added four assists while on loan with North Texas SC in 2024, helping the club win the MLS NEXT Pro Cup. He was also named MLS NEXT Pro Cup MVP after recording two assists in the championship match.

The Mingos will be back in action to take on Spokane Velocity in an away match on Wednesday, July 1. Fans can support the club and now explore season ticket and single game ticket offerings for the 2026 season.

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019, 2023, 2024, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.







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