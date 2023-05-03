First Place and TEN Straight

Lake Elsinore, CA - The wins just keep on coming for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, as they held on to defeat the Lake Elsinore Storm on Wednesday night, 4-3 at The Diamond.

The Rancho win runs their Cal League-best winning streak to ten straight and knocks the Storm out of first place for the first time this year, as the Quakes now have a one-game lead in the South Division.

Jerming Rosario (1-1) became the first Quakes' starter to record a win in 2023, as he allowed just one run on two hits over five innings.

Rancho went without a base-runner through the first three innings against Storm starter Thomas Balboni, Jr. In the fourth though, the offense got going and capitalized on Storm mistakes. Balboni (1-1) walked lead-off hitter Jose Izarra to open the door. An error and another walk loaded the bases with one out for Jesus Galiz, who delivered a sac fly to score Izarra, making it 1-0. Rayne Doncon followed with Rancho's first hit of the game, an RBI single to plate Chris Newell, giving the Quakes a 2-0 lead.

Leading 3-1 in the eighth, Nick Biddison caught a break at the plate, when Storm center fielder Samuel Zavala misplayed his screaming line drive. Zavala dove and missed the liner, allowing Biddison to circle the bases for the rare inside-the-park home run, his second homer of the year, making it 4-1.

The Quakes allowed the Storm to get back in the game in the eighth, as defensive breakdowns made it 4-3.

Madison Jeffrey made it a non-factor in the ninth though, as he retired the side in order for his third save in as many tries this year.

The Quakes (17-6) will look for an 11th straight win on Thursday, as they'll send lefty Luis Valdez (0-0) to the mound against Storm left-hander Fernando Sanchez (2-0) at 6:05pm.

The Quakes will be on the road until Tuesday, May 9th, when they'll return to LoanMart Field for a six-game set against the Stockton Ports with a special Education 11am Day Game to kick off the series. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

