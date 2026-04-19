EVERYTHING You Didn'T See on TV from Draft Night

Published on April 19, 2026 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







Who makes the BIGGEST impact on the league from this year's draft class?

Comment a player name and WHY - best comment wins a Q-Collar

Winner must be 13+







Premier Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2026

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