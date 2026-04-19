EVERYTHING You Didn'T See on TV from Draft Night
Published on April 19, 2026 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video
Who makes the BIGGEST impact on the league from this year's draft class?
Comment a player name and WHY - best comment wins a Q-Collar
Winner must be 13+
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