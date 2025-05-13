Sports stats



Episode 26: NLL Analyst Pat Gregoire + Semifinals Recap

May 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video


NLL Analyst Pat Gregoire joins the show to recap the Semifinals; Maki and Coop break down the best performances and look ahead to the Finals.
