Episode 26: NLL Analyst Pat Gregoire + Semifinals Recap

May 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video







NLL Analyst Pat Gregoire joins the show to recap the Semifinals; Maki and Coop break down the best performances and look ahead to the Finals.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 13, 2025

