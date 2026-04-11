Eighth Inning Comeback Propels Ports to Victory

Published on April 10, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - It was all grit and no quit for the Ports on Friday night in Fresno, as they came back from a 5-1 deficit with a seven-run eighth to eventually win 9-5 over the Grizzlies and even the series up at two games apiece.

With the Ports trailing 5-1 in the eighth, Breyson Guedez singled into center, Ali Camarillo reached on an error at third, and Daniel Bucciero drew a walk to load the bases with no one out. Bryan Andrade singled through the left side to score Guedez and make it a 5-2 game. Cesar Gonzalez walked with the bases loaded to cut it to a 5-3 deficit, before Max Durrington singled up the middle to tie the game at 5-5.

Carlos Pacheco had two hard it balls right to outfielders on the night, but this time he hit a rocket up the middle off the pitcher that caromed into right field to score two more runs and give Stockton the lead at 7-5. Bobby Blandford drove in Pacheco after he stole second to cap the seven-run frame and put the Ports

in front 8-5. They would get one more run in the ninth when another error at third scored Durrington after

the Aussie's third hit of the game to make it 9-5.

Griffin Kirn recorded the final four outs of the game - including two strikeouts looking - to earn his first professional save.

Stockton fell behind early on a solo home run from Ethan Holliday, but Bryan Arendt belted his second homer of the year to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the second. The Grizzlies would get one more run off starter Corey Braun in the third when Tanner Thach doubled home Wilder Dalis to go up 2-1, but Braun would limit the damage to those two runs in his three innings of work.

Cole Miller entered in the fourth and allowed a leadoff double, and then a batter reached when he bunted up the third base line and Arendt pounced on it to get the runner at third, only to see the runner head back to second where no one was covering the bag due to the bunt defense.

A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position before a Roldy Brito sac fly scored a run and moved a runner to third. The speedy Cam Nelson was that runner, and he caught Miller taking a stroll behind the mound with the ball, and stole home to make it 4-1 Fresno. A Holliday single through the left side in the sixth off Miller make it 5-1 before the Ports comeback two innings later, giving Miller the win.

UP NEXT: Game five is scheduled for a 6:50 PM first pitch, with RHP Austin Newton (1-0, 3.60) starting for Fresno vs. RHP Donny Troconis (0-0, 11.57) for the Ports.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from April 10, 2026

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