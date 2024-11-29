Eagles Begin Weekend Three in Three in Bathurst

November 29, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Eagles have flown into snowy New Brunswick for a three game weekend, starting with a pair of matchups against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. It's the third time this season the teams will play a pair of back to back series against each other.

The Eagles are looking to improve upon a split last weekend that saw a victory over Halifax and a defeat to Shawinigan. The play of 16 year old forward Romain Litalien has been a strong point. He scored against the Cataractes, having been promoted recently to the team's top line. Captain Jacob Newcombe also produced on the top trio, collecting three points on the weekend set. The Eagles will hope for those playing at the top of the lineup to deliver in the absence of Cam Squires- the Eagles forward will miss tonight's game serving a one game suspension due ot a slewfoot.(The Titan will also miss a forward Alexandre Lallier to a suspension. Lallier, who has 10 points in 22 games, was given two games for being an aggressor.)

For the Titan, their three 20 year olds have filled the key roles. Captain Colby Huggan (a former Eagles draft pick) leads the team in scoring with 20 points in 23 games with former Eagle FJ Buteau leads Titan defenseman with 12 points in 22 games. Goaltender Josh Fleming ranks third in the QMJHL among starting goaltenders with a .923 save percentage.

Despite the QMJHL having played no games since Saturday, it was a busy week for Titan coach Gordie Dwyer- he served as an assistant coach for the team of top CHL draft prospects as they defeated the US National Development team in a pair of games in Ontario this week.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: KC Irving Regional Centre, Bathurst, NB

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/maiK3

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31183/

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.