Drive Quiet Cyclones' Bats, Take Series Opener 6-1

After a one-hour-and-fourteen-minute delay on Tuesday, the Greenville Drive (24-31, 60-61) topped the Brooklyn Cyclones (32-23, 60-60) 6-1 as Noah Song, who picked up his first win a Drive uniform, and the bullpen held Brooklyn to just two hits on the night.

The Drive defense would also be boosted by 10 putouts by Roman Anthony as a flurry of fly balls found their way to his patch of the outfield. Greenville bats also came to life on Tuesday night, picking up their six runs on five hits, though they'd be helped by three Brooklyn errors.

Greenville jumped to an early lead Tuesday night, stringing together a two-out rally in the second which saw back-to-back walks issued to Cutter Coffey and Eddison Paulino to give Max Ferguson a chance. Ferguson would not miss either, slapping a sharp liner into the left field gap for double and scoring both Coffey and Paulino for a 2-0 lead.

Noah Song cruised through five innings for the Drive getting a mix of easy fly-ball outs, as he allowed a lone hit and three walks while ringing up one. Drive bats provided further insurance for Song in the bottom of the fifth as the three runs crossed the plate.

With runners on second and third, Allan Castro sent a chopper back to the mound that that was mishandled by pitcher, Jordany Ventura allowing Castro to reach first and Gilberto Jimenez to cross while Anthony reached third. Two errant throws on the attempt to nab Castro stealing second would allow Anthony to cross and Castro to come all the way around to score making it 5-0 Drive before the rain delay set in in the top of the sixth.

Reidis Sena took over after the delay, working a solid 1.2 hitless innings, giving up just a lone walk. Juan Daniel Encarnacion, converted from a starter to a bullpen arm, recorded one out in the top of the sixth prior to the delay.

Bryan Gonzalez added the Drive's final run in the seventh on an RBI-single through the left side of the infield making it 6-0. Felix Cepeda dealt the final two frames for Greenville, allowing an RBI-triple from Stanley Consuegra for Brooklyn's only run of the game in the eighth.

The Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) return to action Wednesday, August 30 for game two of the six-game series with the Brooklyn Cyclones (New York Mets). The Drive lead the series, 1-0.

