Dillon Ward vs. Blaze Riorden Goalie Highlights

June 29, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Philadelphia Waterdogs YouTube Video







Philadelphia Waterdogs Goalie Dillon Ward (12 saves, 66.7%) and Carolina Chaos Goalie Blaze Riorden (11 saves, 55%) put on a SHOW in cage. Watch all the highlights from their Week 4 matchup.

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.