Defeating the #1 Team in the PLL: LIVE POSTGAME

July 22, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Boston Cannons YouTube Video







Boston's Jeff Trainor and Marcus Holman sit down with Dan Orlovsky after taking down the #1 New York Atlas in Fairfield.

